Volunteer Leader for Southeast’s Team Rubicon, Steve White is helping to organize a volunteer disaster relief network in Juneau — and is hoping to start one in Sitka. Team Rubicon mobilizes after tornados, hurricanes, wildfires, and other calamities. Members clean out debris, clear obstructions, and provide basic repairs that will enable residents to return to their homes. When not responding to disasters, they volunteer for community service projects. White, and Team Rubicon west branch operations manager Larysa Murray join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the organization, and what their hopes are for Southeast. Listen Below:

The Team is planning to increase its readiness to respond to disasters in Southeast Alaska. Steve will be in Sitka to meet with current members and others who may be interested in joining us. For those interested in being a part of Team Rubicon or learning more, there will be a gathering at the Bayview Pub on Sunday, August 21 beginning at 4:00 PM.