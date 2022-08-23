When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (8-23-22), it will consider making changes to the city code governing short-term rentals.

In March, the assembly failed to pass a one-year moratorium on new short-term rentals. Tonight’s ordinance takes a different approach. If approved, beginning in mid-September, 2022, properties will only be eligible for a short-term rental permit if the property in question is the applicant’s “primary residence.”



The planning commission approved the ordinance in a 3-1 vote last week. The new rules would only apply to properties in residential zones that require a “conditional use” permit to operate. It wouldn’t change most of the rules for existing short-term rentals– they’ll adhere to the guidelines set forth prior to this ordinance. However, it also adds one new restriction — short-term rental permits cannot be transferred to a new owner when the property is sold. The ordinance would also extend the maximum short-term rental period from 14 consecutive days to 30.

Read the full agenda here

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live following Alaska News Nightly.