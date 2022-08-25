Local Tlingit artist Jennifer Younger joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy for a wide-ranging discussion about her work over the last year. The carver and engraver has traveled the globe, showcasing her formline designs on stages from Southeast Alaska to London.



Last weekend, she was one of over 1000 Indigenous artists from the U.S. and Canada who traveled southwest for the 100th annual Santa Fe Indian Market. There, she collaborated with designer and weaver Ursala Hudson, accessorizing the looks for the debut of Hudson’s collection. And while Younger was in Santa Fe, the first episode of Disney’s new show SheHulk: Attorney at Law premiered, featuring one of her designs stretched across Bruce Banner’s CGI body.