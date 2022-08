John Straley and Margot O’Connell join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss how he ended up in Sitka and what his next adventure will be. Old Harbor Books and Sitka Public Library will be hosting an evening with John Straley to say “Farewell-for-Now.”

The event will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday, August 25), at Old Harbor Books. John will be reading, telling stories and signing books.