If you’re a member of Raven Radio and have been looking for additional ways to support your favorite community station, consider becoming a board member. KCAW’s board heads a mission-driven organization, providing creative community media with diverse programming and fair and accurate news to strengthen community as measured by continued audience, donor and volunteer participation.

Board members attend and participate regularly in Board meetings, committee meetings and important related meetings. No experience in radio or board service necessary – we just ask that you come with a passion for community-driven public radio and 1-3 hours of time you can commit to service each month.