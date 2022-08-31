Ballot Prop 1:

Do you support Ballot Prop 1, which would establish a consumer sales tax on cannabis and cannabis products, and would direct that money to the Sitka School District’s Student Activities Fund? Why or why not?

I am definitely a supporter of the Sitka School District’s Student Activities Fund. I also support this prop 1 going to a vote of the people, I believe it is the people’s decision whether they impose a tax upon themselves. Now do I as an individual support the tax? Yes and no. In general I don’t support higher or newer taxes that may cause more harm than good, but one argument for legalizing marijuana was to create new revenue streams for the state and municipalities. Many municipalities in Alaska already charge a consumer sales tax, 5% seemed the most common. The proposed tax would not be an additional tax on the existing sales tax but rather replacing the existing sales tax, where revenue went to the general fund, to a new consumer tax that goes into the activities fund, basically a shuffling of revenue from one fund into another. There eventually would be an additional 2-3% of tax beyond our current sales tax rate, and here is where it gets tricky. Is a 2-3% additional tax on the consumer going to adversely affect Sitka’s marijuana businesses and or consumer? Will the additional expenditure at the counter drive the consumer away from legal distributors to buy black market marijuana? That is something I can’t answer. I don’t think we as citizens or municipality should cripple any businesses ability to stay competitive in the market place with a higher or new tax. But I do believe the 2-3% is nominal, and as an individual it wouldn’t be enough to turn me away from any good, especially knowing the money is going to a good cause like the student activities fund, but that is me and others may feel differently. The great thing about it is each Sitkan will get the opportunity to voice their opinion this Fall on the ballot.