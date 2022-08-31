Chris Ystad
Age: 38
How many years have you lived in Sitka and in Alaska? 16 years
Occupation: Commercial fisherman
Family: My wife Lisa is a fourth generation Sitkan. We have been married 13 years. Lisa and I both work in the fishing industry and six years ago bought our own fishing operation. We have two elementary aged boys named Tanner and Trygve. We all like to get out and enjoy all that Sitka has to offer like hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, and spending time at one of Sitka’s numerous playgrounds and parks.
Community involvement, past and present:
I am currently a Port and Harbors commissioner and a Gary Paxton Industrial Park board member.
Have you previously run for public office? When and what office?
No
Previous government or other relevant experience:
Beyond the previously stated commission and board I also serve on the Northern Southeast Region Aquaculture Association board, the Douglas Island Pink and Chum board, and Southeast Seiners Association board.
Why are you running for a seat on the Sitka Assembly this year?
The current city administration and staff has me very excited to run for assembly. I believe with the new strategic plan being developed it is a good time to be involved to help develop the plan and execute it. In this plan I would like to see a more business friendly approach. For years I have heard and seen how the city of Sitka, and in part assembly, does not support its local businesses. I would like to change that perception by pushing for the city to help support its local businesses, instead of throwing up road blocks that stifle growth. I have a firm belief that a strong and prosperous private sector brings with it a healthy public sector. Its not hard to imagine that a healthy thriving private sector that is generating large amounts of revenue will spend more in supplies, upgrades, labor, etc, which in turn becomes more tax revenue for the city. More tax, and fee revenues received will hopefully in turn lead to lower or at least not needing to raise rates.
What are your top two priorities if elected?
Getting a haulout for Sitka. One of my other biggest priorities is opening up more land to develop. We have a land/housing shortage in this town and I believe one of the best ways to help alleviate that is making more land available to develop. This will be a long term goal, it will take time to develop a plan and permitting, and our current national economic state isn’t helping promote massive spending and growth but I think laying the ground work for expansion will pay dividends for this community in the future.
Ballot Prop 1:
Do you support Ballot Prop 1, which would establish a consumer sales tax on cannabis and cannabis products, and would direct that money to the Sitka School District’s Student Activities Fund? Why or why not?
I am definitely a supporter of the Sitka School District’s Student Activities Fund. I also support this prop 1 going to a vote of the people, I believe it is the people’s decision whether they impose a tax upon themselves. Now do I as an individual support the tax? Yes and no. In general I don’t support higher or newer taxes that may cause more harm than good, but one argument for legalizing marijuana was to create new revenue streams for the state and municipalities. Many municipalities in Alaska already charge a consumer sales tax, 5% seemed the most common. The proposed tax would not be an additional tax on the existing sales tax but rather replacing the existing sales tax, where revenue went to the general fund, to a new consumer tax that goes into the activities fund, basically a shuffling of revenue from one fund into another. There eventually would be an additional 2-3% of tax beyond our current sales tax rate, and here is where it gets tricky. Is a 2-3% additional tax on the consumer going to adversely affect Sitka’s marijuana businesses and or consumer? Will the additional expenditure at the counter drive the consumer away from legal distributors to buy black market marijuana? That is something I can’t answer. I don’t think we as citizens or municipality should cripple any businesses ability to stay competitive in the market place with a higher or new tax. But I do believe the 2-3% is nominal, and as an individual it wouldn’t be enough to turn me away from any good, especially knowing the money is going to a good cause like the student activities fund, but that is me and others may feel differently. The great thing about it is each Sitkan will get the opportunity to voice their opinion this Fall on the ballot.
If the cannabis measure does not pass, are there next steps the assembly should take to bolster funding for student activities?
One idea is look for money savings in the budget that could then be used to help support the student activities fund. Example: Blatchley Middle School recently had multiple heat pump failures that needed immediate replacement. I personally didn’t like a few things in the process of coming to a decision to replace. One being there wasn’t a second quote for replacement, I think all big ticket items should have at least two quotes from separate vendors. I also didn’t like how the decision was made immediately to replace with the same manufacturer heat pumps. They only lasted 9 years with the potential cost of $600,000 for replacement, I don’t think that is a very good return on investment. Lastly, it sounds like the problem may have been caused by a poor install. As an assembly member this is something I would pursue aggressively, who installed incorrectly, and who signed off, and can any of them be liable for our replacement costs? I think any of these questions could lead to some cost savings freeing up money in the general fund to go towards the student activities fund. Under the circumstances I believe the assembly made the right decision on passing the appropriation for getting new heat pumps, they had their backs against the metaphoric time wall, and would have been difficult to shop around for more quotes and manufacturer research. But I do hope they keep pursuing the potential improper installation. This is just one example of how we could find cost savings within our city’s budget.
Ballot Prop 2:
Do you support Ballot Prop 2, which would withdraw up to $8.1 million in proceeds from the sale of the Sitka Community Hospital building from Sitka’s Permanent Fund, to pay for a marine haulout? Why or why not?
Yes. As a commercial fisherman this haulout is important to me but should be for everyone. I see it as a necessary piece of infrastructure that one of Sitka’s main economic drivers needs to operate. It’s true the boats can easily travel to other communities haul their boats and do their yearly maintenance there. Problem being that is where their money will go as well. It will no longer be spent in Sitka, and I think that will only grow exponentially as time goes by. New business relationships will be started in these other communities and more and more projects will be done out of town taking money away from Sitka’s private sector and in turn public sector. It may even come to the point where local businesses will close their doors, and or simply move away leaving more of a tax burden on those still here. I think most of the fishermen are pushing for this haulout because we like supporting this community, friends and family. I feel like fishermen are the ultimate “buy local.” It is my belief Sitka needs to invest in itself and move forward with building this haulout.
If the measure to fund the haulout is not approved by the voters, what steps– if any– should the assembly take to get a haulout built in Sitka?
I think the easiest step is to keep applying for grants and other funding sources. At this point I wouldn’t expect any private business to come in and build it due to some of the stipulations put on that land. I have a couple other funding ideas the city may be able to do but none as clean and easy as using the hospital sale proceeds. Whatever the outcome I will work tirelessly to see a quality haulout here in Sitka.
STRs and Housing:
Earlier this year, the Sitka Assembly rejected a measure that would have put a moratorium on new short-term rental permits for one year. Do you support that decision? Why or why not? What should the assembly do to address housing shortages and affordability in Sitka?
Energy and Infrastructure:
Sitka is carrying roughly $118 million in debt for the Blue Lake Dam expansion. But at the current rate of growth, including the expansion of Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center on Japonski Island, its estimated that the city could reach the limit of its hydroelectric capacity in 10 years. What steps should the assembly take to make sure Sitka has sufficient energy infrastructure, while managing the city’s debt?
Ensuring we are getting the maximum performance out of our new infrastructure is a start. Come up with incentives for people to convert to heat pumps instead of wall and baseboard heaters. Look into incentive programs encouraging people to make their homes more energy efficient. Encourage people to switch from incandescent lights to LED lighting but honestly that one should be self motivational. I think with my plan for opening up land for development we will see more rate payers that will help contribute to paying off the debt.
Tourism:
This year brought an unprecedented number of cruise passengers to Sitka. In anticipation of the record-breaking year, the assembly directed the planning commission to draft a short-term tourism plan months before the first ships docked this summer. Some of the most visible responses from the city include the closure of Lincoln Street on high traffic days, and installation of temporary bathrooms (Link to the full plan here). What steps should the assembly take next to address the influx of tourism into the future?
I think figuring out a better vehicle traffic flow is a must. The four way intersection at Lincoln St. is a mess on high passenger days. It is common to wait at least one full light cycle to turn left from either way causing long traffic lines. I’ve seen the discussions about potentially limiting the amount of ships that may make port calls per day. I think we have natural limiting factors currently meaning only two mooring spots at Old Sitka Dock and four anchoring locations, and one spot at the GPIP dock for smaller ships. I’m currently not ready to say we need to set any other limitations. I think capitalism and entrepreneurs will help spread out the people visiting our town by offering new and creative experiences for our guests.
Policy:
Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that the assembly hasn’t yet considered?