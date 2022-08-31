Age: 60

How many years have you lived in Sitka and in Alaska? 16 years

Occupation: Bakery business owner

Family:

I have been married to Adam Chinalski for 34 years this August. We have 2 children, 1 son in law, and 1 grandchild here in Sitka. I also have 2 siblings and extended family that all live in Sitka.

My family first came to Alaska in 1913. My dad’s family arrived in Sitka in the late 1930’s with the fishing fleet.