Community involvement, past and present:

Stepping off the ferry in 2001 began my ever increasing and deepening commitment to Sitka that even today continues to evolve. With my caring for patients 24/7 and being the only surgical asset in the area for many years was a pleasure and an honor. Upon leaving active surgical practice, I remain in the role of patient advocate with participation in many community actives including the Sitka Assembly.

Have you previously run for public office? When and what office?:

I served a 3 year term on the Sitka Assembly from 2017 to 2020. I also ran for the Alaska State House of Representatives in 2018.

Previous government or other relevant experience:

I am currently the Chairman of the Alaska State Medical Board. My executive experience also includes membership on the Atlantic Health System’s Board of Trustees, member of hospital boards, smorgasbords, Chief of Medical Staff (525 physicians), Chairman of Surgery (125 surgeons), Interfaith Hospice board member, editorial advisory board and contributor of a medical journal, and board member of both sohistorical, medical history societies. I have a lifetime of active commitment to my community.

Why are you running for a seat on the Sitka Assembly this year?

My commitment to Sitka is complete and unwavering. This I have demonstrated with my dedication to the community’s health and well being whether it was through medical treatment or participation in the governance of this City and Borough.

My commitment did not end with my Assembly term. I continue to attend virtually every Assembly meeting over the last two years actively studying and weighing in on all important City issues. Because of my commitment to the City, I have a deep knowledge of City issues and history. There is also no secret to where I stand on the issues facing the City. It is a matter of public record.

I am running again for the Assembly because the Assembly needs diversity. The diversity that I allude to is that of diversity of opinion. Currently, they sound like a Gregorian chant—monophony. What the City needs now is to add another melodic line—polyphony which was one of great advances in music—I call it counterpoint and counterpoint adds to the richness of the discussion.

What are your top two priorities if elected?

Only two? The list of priorities is very long, however their is a common thread and that is economics. So my priority will be that of trying to bring economic understanding and realities to the Assembly. Ultimately, it is as simple as understanding expense and revenue especially as it relates to Other People’s Money. The Assembly needs to understand what needs to be done, what we would like to be done, and what we cannot do or afford.