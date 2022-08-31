Ryan Matthew Herbert
Age: 41
How many years have you lived in Sitka and in Alaska? Moved here in 1997
Occupation: Preventative Maintenance, Property Management
Family:
James Herbert Boiler repair technician
Chris Causey – Billing for Searhc
I grew up in a broken family, that constantly trying to heal through the unknown.
Community involvement, past and present:
I’ve been apart of my community as much as possible since I was brought here in ‘97. I’ve helped raise many kids In Sitka as well as adult conversations to sooth relationships
Previous government or other relevant experience Have you previously run for public office? When and what office?
Nope
Previous government or other relevant experience:
None beside highschool and typical social engagements
Why are you running for a seat on the Sitka Assembly this year?
To use my experience in what I’ve seen, built and tested in the area of community development, to help apply and heal certain sectors forgotten
What are your top two priorities if elected?
Ballot Prop 1:
Do you support Ballot Prop 1, which would establish a consumer sales tax on cannabis and cannabis products, and would direct that money to the Sitka School District’s Student Activities Fund? Why or why not?
No, we need that sales tax for the future trade education system or maintaining the town.
If the cannabis measure does not pass, are there next steps the assembly should take to bolster funding for student activities?
Building a system that guarantees a ROI to properly support activities I do.
Ballot Prop 2:
Do you support Ballot Prop 2, which would withdraw up to $8.1 million in proceeds from the sale of the Sitka Community Hospital building from Sitka’s Permanent Fund, to pay for a marine haulout? Why or why not?
I do, yet I don’t think all of that money should be applied to only one endeavor, rather something to make us money to produce future support.
If the measure to fund the haulout is not approved by the voters, what steps– if any– should the assembly take to get a haulout built in Sitka?
Use someplace that we already have set up like UAS.
STRs and Housing:
Earlier this year, the Sitka Assembly rejected a measure that would have put a moratorium on new short-term rental permits for one year. Do you support that decision? Why or why not? What should the assembly do to address housing shortages and affordability in Sitka?
I do and I don’t. Maybe a limitation to how many can be built.
They should actually start figuring out multi-level housing and build a facility for transients so they don’t use up our housing for locals, mount edgecumbe highschool is a possibility
Energy and Infrastructure:
Sitka is carrying roughly $118 million in debt for the Blue Lake Dam expansion. But at the current rate of growth, including the expansion of Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center on Japonski Island, its estimated that the city could reach the limit of its hydroelectric capacity in 10 years. What steps should the assembly take to make sure Sitka has sufficient energy infrastructure, while managing the city’s debt?
I’m still evaluating and understanding the folly of this decision
Tourism:
This year brought an unprecedented number of cruise passengers to Sitka. In anticipation of the record-breaking year, the assembly directed the planning commission to draft a short-term tourism plan months before the first ships docked this summer. Some of the most visible responses from the city include the closure of Lincoln Street on high traffic days, and installation of temporary bathrooms (Link to the full plan here). What steps should the assembly take next to address the influx of tourism into the future?
No allow so many off the boat and focus on vi
Policy:
Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that the assembly hasn’t yet considered?
Many topics