Community involvement, past and present:

I’ve been apart of my community as much as possible since I was brought here in ‘97. I’ve helped raise many kids In Sitka as well as adult conversations to sooth relationships

Previous government or other relevant experience Have you previously run for public office? When and what office?

Nope



Previous government or other relevant experience:

None beside highschool and typical social engagements

Why are you running for a seat on the Sitka Assembly this year?

To use my experience in what I’ve seen, built and tested in the area of community development, to help apply and heal certain sectors forgotten

What are your top two priorities if elected?