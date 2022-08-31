Earlier this year, the Sitka Assembly rejected a measure that would have put a moratorium on new short-term rental permits for one year. Do you support that decision? Why or why not?



I do not support it for now. This was a hard decision, I admit I was torn. In the end I felt like it was not the time for it because it did not allow any movement. A number of short term rentals fall off the books every year, in fact we are still not back to the number of them we had in 2019. I could see putting a cap on the number of short term rentals, but not flat moratorium. Too many people in Sitka use short term rentals as a way to make their house affordable.

Really the only way we are going to make a dent in housing in Sitka is to get more land on the market. I am working now on a plan to ask the state for capital funds to help pay for the cost of getting utilities to some of the land the city owns so we can get it on the market.

We can also do what I call whittle around the edges. We have made a good start by doing things like reducing setbacks and some other planning a zoning moves. We can do things like encourage apartments in houses by doing things like offering property tax relief for those units if they do not make them short term housing. We just need to be open to all ideas. Every little bit helps.

