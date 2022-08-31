How do you feel about renaming Baranof Elementary School?

First of all, I am Tlingit and I’m not the most sentimental person. Names of places don’t matter much to me, but I know there are a lot of people sensitive to names, so changing the name is okay with me. From a purely practical standpoint, though, renaming the school may not be the best use of community funds. The playground equipment at Keet, for example, is falling apart and the name change money could be used to improve the playground. Regardless of if the name change is funded by school money or outside sources, most people would rank the health, safety, and enjoyment of our kids higher than a school name change. The rough estimate of $80,000 for a name change could also be better spent in classrooms. Perhaps it would even be better to spend the money on a cultural school/class project instead that would be more meaningful. I’m assuming the motivation behind this change is to stop honoring a guy who did bad things to the locals and honor the original users of this land. In modern society, if it was common practice for a group of people to travel to neighboring communities to murder the men and take the women and children as slaves, we would choose to distance our schools from that group and surely wouldn’t name the building after anything associated with that group. While the version of history that we are familiar with says Baranof was guilty of these actions, we also know that Tlingit culture thrived because of these same actions taken by the Tlingits themselves. Even the Christians were committing atrocities across the world. This was simply the way of the world at the time. The only way to ensure we associate our school with pure and clean history is to honor something from recent history and start the slow path of erasing the parts of history that we don’t like by changing the name. I am far from a history buff, so choosing a name seems to be a tricky task that I don’t want to see our school spend it’s time and resources dealing with. If a local group would rather put their money into a name than something that helps the kids, then I am definitely not against it. My only request would be that it should be easy for kindergarteners to say.

