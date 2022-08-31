Family:

I grew up in a family of educators who value public service and social justice. My mother, Cindy Litman, developed classroom resources and curriculum when I was young and recently retired as a senior researcher for WestEd’s Strategic Literacy Initiative. My father, Tony Guevin, started his career as an adaptive PE paraprofessional, coached high school baseball and football, and was a long-time middle school PE teacher. My siblings, Toby, Ethan, and Rhiannon, have all pursued careers related to education, with Rhiannon being the Director of Operations for the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. My wife, Lauren Havens, and I met here in Sitka and have a two-year-old son, Arlo. Lauren works in the fields of education and public health, and is the best life partner, mother, and professional confidant I could hope for. I also have an aunt and uncle, Susan and Mike Litman, who live here in Sitka, along with my adoptive Dak’laweidí family starting with Grandma Anne Johnson.



Community involvement, past and present:

I have served on the City and Borough Sitka’s Health Needs and Human Services Commission for the past year-and-a-half, and was appointed to the Sitka School Board in June of this year. I am also the chair of the UAS Sitka Campus Advisory Council, a member of the UAS Alaska Native Success Initiative Committee, and a member of SAFV’s Pathways Coalition since 2010. Previously, I have served a three-year term on the City and Borough of Sitka Assembly, was a volunteer coach for the Boys Run i tuwoo klatseen Program, and served as a board member for the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society and the Southeast Alaska Indian Cultural Center. I have also been actively involved in the community through my work with Sitka Tribe of Alaska, including the last three SSD strategic planning processes.

Have you previously run for office? When and what office?

Yes, I ran for City and Borough of Sitka Assembly in 2014 and served a three-year term from 2014 – 2017.

Previous government or other relevant experience:

In addition to my time on the assembly and my short time on the school board, I have worked for Sitka Tribe of Alaska (STA) for more than a decade. In my various roles with STA, I have worked on many federal and state grant programs, and have worked with a number of federal and state agencies, the Sitka School District, local and regional nonprofits, tribal entities, and universities. I hold a Master of Public Administration from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies where I was selected by faculty as the Development Practice and Policy Monitoring, Evaluation and Design Fellow, and have extensive experience in public administration, public policy, and budgeting. In addition to the above, I served as a youth development volunteer in the United States Peace Corps in Eatern Ukraine from 2005 – 2007, and spent the first ten years of my career as a preschool – 12th grade educator working in both school and community-based settings, with a focus on arts education.

Why are you running for a seat on the Sitka School Board this year?

I’m running for the Sitka School Board because I believe that public education is fundamental to us as individuals, to our community, and to our nation. At its best, public education is a vehicle for individual growth and opportunity, for functioning community institutions, and for the health and vitality of our democracy. As someone with a passion for education, experience in public administration and policy, and a commitment to public service, I feel that I can contribute to my community through service on the Sitka School Board. I strongly believe in the School District’s mission to “intentionally develop Haa Latseení (Our Strength of Mind, Body, and Spirit) to inspire and prepare students to be compassionate, empowered, and equipped critical thinkers within a global community,” and want to work to see it come to fruition.

What are your top two priorities if elected?

If elected, my top two priorities would be working to ensure educational equity in the Sitka School District and supporting the implementation of the SSD 2021 Strategic Plan. I believe that SSD provides its students with a high-quality education; however, when you look at current and historical data on student opportunities and achievement, there are significant inequities based on race, socioeconomic status, and for students with disabilities. While many of these issues require solutions at the societal level beyond what a school district can do alone, it is my belief that public education plays a critical role in either mitigating or exacerbating social, economic, and civic marginalization. While I believe in the work SSD’s school board, leadership, teachers, and staff have been doing, I believe that we can do better for students and families who don’t have the same access to opportunities and who we see falling behind their peers in terms of academic achievement and social emotional development. As a school board member, I would work to make data and information more transparent and more available in order to help inform decision-making at all levels of the district; I would work to advocate for students and families who face these inequities; and I would do all I can in my role as a school board member to support and highlight the good work being done on these fronts by SSD leadership, teachers, and staff in the hopes that it can grow and expand.

I was fortunate to be part of the recent SSD 2021 Strategic Planning Committee and a member of the SSD Strategic Plan Action Team for Strategy #3 focused on strengthening and expanding partnerships. With the action plans recently being finalized by participants in that phase of the process, I am extremely excited to see movement towards implementation of the SSD 2021 Strategic Plan so that it does not become one of those documents that sits on a shelf. It’s my belief that we have a good strategic plan in place as a school district that addresses the many facets of what SSD does, and that we have a good and motivated group of administrators, teachers, staff, parents, partners, and community members ready to implement the components of the plan. As an SSD School Board member, I would use the SSD 2021 Strategic Plan as a guide for my own decision-making and action, I would be a champion of the plan and those working to implement it, and I would support the SSD Superintendent in its implementation in my capacity and appropriate role as a school board member.

In addition to those two priorities, I will prioritize local and state advocacy on school funding, student mental health, school – family – community partnerships, and engagement with the public.