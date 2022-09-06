The Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance (AKEDA) is bringing a specialist to Sitka later this month to speak with health care providers and community members about the relationship between eating disorders and the brain.

Krisanne Rice is a volunteer with the alliance. Rice’s daughter was diagnosed with an eating disorder in 2008. She said eating disorders are complicated and surrounded by myth and misunderstanding. Rice joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event, her family’s experience, and resources that can be accessed through AKEDA. Listen here:

The presenter for the event on September 23 is Dr. Laura Hill. For more information on the event, contact Melissa Wentzel at 907-738-0462 or go to alaskaeatingdisordersalliance.org.