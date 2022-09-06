(Photo provided by Laura Williams)

Two vehicles were towed after a parking mishap on Tuesday (9-6-22) in the Harbor Drive parking lot left one car pinned beneath another.



According to Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild, around 11 a.m. a driver was pulling into a parking spot in front of Hair Play. The driver later told police she’d been wearing new shoes, and when she tried to tap the brake she accidentally hit the gas, forcing her car to hit a sign posted in front of her parking spot. The sign’s metal rod acted as a ramp, launching her car onto the hood of another car parked directly in front of her, which was unoccupied.



No one was hurt in the accident. There were no signs of alcohol use or impairment, and the driver refused treatment from EMS personnel who arrived on the scene.

Both cars were damaged and towed from the scene.