

Research Coordinator at the Sitka Sound Science Center, Alex McCarrel and new Scientist in Residency Fellow (SIRF) Joanna Young join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss Young’s research and what her plans are for her time in Sitka.

Joanna Young (Photo courtesy of Alex McCarrel)

Young is a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, studying glaciology. Shell be in Sitka for the month of September. She’ll will be interacting with the community in an array of events over the coming weeks. To connect with her directly email jcyoung@alaska.edu