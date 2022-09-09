For right to left: Organizers Serena Wilde, Christian Litten and Becky Meiers (Photo courtesy of Becky Meiers)

KCAW General Manager, Becky Meiers and Ramshackle Cabaret organizers Christian Litten and Serena Wilde, join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the long awaited return of Stardust Ball.

After a two year hiatus, this year’s Stardust Ball will be a collaboration between KCAW and the Ramchckle Cabaret. The event will be taking place October 29th at Harrigan Centennial Hall and is expected to sell out. Both the costume competition and lip-sync will be returning as well. Those hoping to take part in the lip sync can email stardust@kcaw.org to register their teams. Tickets are on sale right now at bit.ly/stardust22 for $40/ticket. Tickets will also be available at Old Harbor Books in the next few weeks, available for $50/ticket with cash and check.