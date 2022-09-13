Brooks Olesek, former Boys Run coach, and current coach Katie Niedermeyer join KCAW’s Brooke Schafter to discuss the upcoming Boys Run I toowú klatseen Season. Participants will gain skills around building positive relationships in the community, through different discussions and activities. The program, now in its eighth season, is heavily based in traditional Native values and serves as a healthy outlet for boys to talk about their emotional lives.

The program ten week curriculum will culminate in a 5k through totem park and celebration. The season will being on Wednesday Sept 21 and Thursday September 22, for boys 3-5th grade and is open to all experience levels . For more info visit their website or call Niedermeyer at 9077473493. Additionally the program in currently accepting applications for coaches. Applications are available here.