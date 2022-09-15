Gibes says the introductory welding course for the community is good for anyone who wants to learn to weld as a hobby, for artwork, or even some boat work. More advanced classes help prep students for careers in the trades. (Flickr photo/Julian Caravajal)

Luke Gibes (pronounced “gib-ess”) is the new assistant professor of welding at UAS. He’ll work with long-time instructors Al Puckett and Dave Clarke next semester, and eventually take over the program. Gibes says his path into welding is non-traditional: He learned welding first in high school, and later earning an Associate’s Degree, and used his skills to pay for additional education to earn an engineering degree. However, he found he could earn more as a welder, and now he’s eager to help students qualify for high-value careers.