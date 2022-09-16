Considered one of the world’s finest contemporary ensembles, Eisenhower Dance Detroit is performing in Sitka this weekend (9-17-22). The world-renowned group is known for virtuosic athleticism and creative artistry. Performers joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy in the studio on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming performance. Listen here:
