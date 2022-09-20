This week, Sitka Counseling and Prevention is hosting its annual Walk for Recovery and Wellness (9-24-22). With the national and local rise in opiate use, the group also has locally-focused overdose prevention kits available for Sitkans to pick up for free at any time. Annie Mattea and Lakota Harden joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about the upcoming event. Listen here:
