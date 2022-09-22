On Wednesday (9-21-22) KCAW hosted two half-hour forums focusing on ballot propositions 1 and 2, which voters will weigh in on this fall. Proposition 1 would replace the existing sales tax on cannabis with a consumers tax on marijuana and marijuana products, capping out at 8%. The money would be dedicated to the school district’s Student Activities Fund. To explore the pros and cons of Prop 1, KCAW was joined in conversation by assembly sponsor Kevin Knox, Sitka School District activities director Rich Krupa, and Michelle Cleaver, who owns Weed Dudes in Sitka.

Listen to the full cannabis forum here:

Proposition 2, if approved, would transfer just over $8.1 million dollars from Sitka’s Permanent Fund to pay for the construction of a haulout at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park. KCAW spoke with GPIP Director Garry White and commercial fisherman Jeff Farvour about the implications for fishermen and the city.



Listen to the full haulout forum here:

Visit KCAW’s Election Center to find more information about both ballot propositions, and a sample ballot. Sitka’s municipal election is Tuesday, October 4.