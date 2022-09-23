Municipal clerk Sara Peterson is Sitka’s election official. She discusses the October 4 ballot, all the candidates and the two propositions. The last day to request a by-mail absentee ballot is Tuesday, September 27. Early voting is now open at Harrigan Centennial Hall 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through October 3. Polls will be open on 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, October 4. The polls are wheelchair accessible, there is ADA voting equipment available, and you can also vote by personal representative. The municipal clerk’s office is on the third floor of City Hall, 747-1811. Find more information at the KCAW Election Center.