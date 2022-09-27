Glen McDaniel, Nick Villalobos, and Zack Clark are the string trio known as “Simply Three.” Classically trained musicians on violin, cello, and bass, “Simply Three” push the envelope of musical styles in their concerts and music videos. They talk about their origins twelve years ago as college musicians, and their path toward collaboration and invention, with KCAW’s Brooke Shafer. Simply Three will perform in Sitka 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets available online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp website.