When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight, it will consider approving a new strategic plan spanning the next five years.



The strategic planning process began in February, and included focus groups, workshops and a community survey to help a steering committee home in on the direction the final draft of the plan took. The assembly reviewed a draft version of the plan with consultants earlier this month.



Described as an “opportunity for the community to reflect on the current state and determine what we want Sitka to be in the future” the strategic plan is not to be confused with the city’s “comprehensive plan,” which focuses on more long range planning.



The five-year plan identifies five overarching goals: preserve the quality of life for Sitkans, improve communications and strengthen relationships within the community, align resources for a “sustainable community,” and ensure that the city is recognized as a “great place to work and an excellent service provider.”



In other business, the assembly will consider whether to extend the life of the Sitka Bear Task Force through January of next year. It will consider a liquor license transfer from The Nugget to Halibut Point Crab and Chowder. And it will act as a “Board of Adjustment” to consider an appeal to the planning commission’s approval of a variance request for a home on Davidoff Street.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.