The summer cruise season is winding down, and now the city is looking for community feedback, while it’s fresh on Sitkans’ minds.

This summer’s “short-term” tourism plan was only meant to address the immediate impact of record-breaking numbers of cruise visitors, as the industry rebounded from the pandemic. City planning director Amy Ainslie says now is the time to pause and assess the city’s strategy, and prepare for another record-breaking year in 2023.

Ainslie spoke with KCAW’s Katherine Rose earlier this week about a survey the city is asking folks to fill out by mid-October. Listen to their conversation here:

Click here to take the city’s end-of-season tourism survey.



Responses are due by October 15. On October 27, the assembly and planning commission will hold a joint work session to discuss the results of the survey and begin to make plans for next year’s cruise season. That meeting will be open to the public at Harrigan Centennial Hall.