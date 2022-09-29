US Representative Mary Peltola will give the keynote address at UAS Sitka on Indigenous People’s Day, October 10, 2022. (Alaska Public Media)

UAS campus director Paul Kraft and support specialist Courtney MacArthur helped develop the UAS Indigenous Land Acknowledgment Panels to create a teaching moment, and to further the understanding of the significance of land acknowledgement. The panels explore questions beyond simply reading an acknowledgment at the beginning of a public meeting. The panels (recorded as Zoom meetings) will be screened at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 8 (Panel One) and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9 (Panel 2) in Room 229 on the UAS Sitka campus. The screenings are a prelude to the events of Indigenous Peoples Day, which begin on campus at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 10, in the hangar, and then move to Room 229 for a keynote speech by US Representative Mary Peltola at 6 p.m. Breakout sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. on the theme of “Our Journey Forward.”

For more information call UAS at 747-7700 or 747-7771.