Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson (left) and Deputy Clerk Jessica Earnshaw counted the remaining 837 early and absentee ballots, and 8 question ballots on Friday. (KCAW/Rose)

City Clerk Sara Peterson and election workers counted 845 ballots on Friday (10-7-22) afternoon, and absentee and early votes aligned closely with Tuesday night’s results, confirming the winners of each race, and giving some of them slightly bigger leads.

Incumbent mayor Steven Eisenbeisz garnered another 484 votes, for a total of 1282 votes or 54%. Valorie Nelson came in second in the mayor’s race with 29% of the vote, and Kevin Mosher came in third with 16%.

For two open assembly seats, Chris Ystad remained the top vote-earner, with 1440 votes, and the gap between incumbent Thor Christianson and third place candidate Richard Wein grew slightly. Christianson ended with 1217 votes, and Wein earned 925.



For school board, Mitch Mork earned 1745 votes, and Tristan Guevin earned 1709. Official write-in candidate Melonie Boord received 480 votes. All three will take seats on the board.

After folding in early votes, Prop 1 scored 58% of the vote in support, and support for Prop 2 increased slightly, with 81% of voters in favor, and 19% opposed.

837 of the ballots counted on Friday were early and absentee ballots, 8 were question ballots, and one was a ballot that was uncounted on election day, when it jammed in the machine. Peterson says the voter chose not to get a new ballot, and the precinct chair placed that ballot in a secure location to be counted with the other absentee ballots on October 7. Election results are unofficial until they are certified by the assembly on October 11.