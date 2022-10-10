Today (10-10-22) is Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The University of Alaska Southeast is celebrating this year, hosting several events, from language revitalization panels to film screenings, throughout the day on its Sitka and Juneau campuses. Organizers Crystal Duncan and Courtney MacArthur joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer us to discuss the events. Listen to their conversation here:
- Events on the UAS Sitka Campus tonight (10-10-22) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
- 5pm – Appetizers and Artist Market open
- 6pm – Keynote Speaker address from Representative Mary Peltola
- 7pm – Breakout Sessions to discuss the theme “Our Journey Forward”
