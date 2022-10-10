The theme for this year’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at UAS is Has Du Ítx̱ Yaa Ntoo.át Haa Shuká Aa Hás “Our Journey Forward”



Today (10-10-22) is Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The University of Alaska Southeast is celebrating this year, hosting several events, from language revitalization panels to film screenings, throughout the day on its Sitka and Juneau campuses. Organizers Crystal Duncan and Courtney MacArthur joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer us to discuss the events. Listen to their conversation here: