Sitka’s mayor and new assembly members will be sworn in and outgoing members will be recognized when the assembly meets tonight (10-11-22).



Mayor Steven Eisenbeisz will take the oath of office, and will serve a two year term alongside incumbent Thor Christianson and newly elected Chris Ystad, who will both serve three year terms.

The assembly will also recognize outgoing assembly member Kevin Knox, who did not seek re-election this year. And it will formally accept the resignation of assembly member Dave Miller, who is stepping down after one year at the table due to health reasons.

In other business, the assembly will consider approving the collective bargaining agreement with the Public Safety Employees Association, it will appoint seven members to the newly formed sustainability commission, and it will act as a judicial body to consider city administrator John Leach’s appeal of a plat variance at 300 Kramer Avenue, which was filed by Todd Fleming and approved by the Planning Commission.



The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.