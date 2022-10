The high vote earner in this year’s assembly election is a political newcomer. Fisherman Chris Ystad has served as a Gary Paxton Industrial Park board member, but this will be his first time at the assembly table. KCAW’s Katherine Rose spoke to Ystad the morning after election day, when the first round of votes had been tallied.

After absentee votes were tallied, Ystad walked away with 1440 votes. He’ll be sworn in at the Sitka Assembly meeting on October 11.