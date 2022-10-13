Dr. Scotty Gabara used to be afraid of the water, but learning to SCUBA dive changed everything. (SSSC image)

Scotty Gabara is a postdoctoral researcher in the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at UAF. He’s currently part of a “Fire and Ice” team based in Juneau which is studying the impact of glacial melt on nearshore waters. Alex McCarrel is research coordinator at the Sitka Sound Science Center. Gabara is the Science in Residency Fellow at the SSSC; he’ll spend the month of October writing up some of his research. Gabara will lead a free Underwater Photography Workshop 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at the Science Center. Register in advance at the Sitka Sound Science Center website. Gabara is also scheduled to present a Natural History Seminar at UAS on October 19, and lead a community snorkel excursion on October 21.