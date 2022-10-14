The Sitka boys Cross Country team had four finishers in the top ten in last weekend’s (10-8-22) state meet in Anchorage, and claimed a second place title in Division II. The Sitka girls had the numbers one and two finishers, which helped carry them to fourth-place. Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy runs through the highlights with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.
