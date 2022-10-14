SHS Wolves captured second place in Division II of the state Cross Country meet at Bartlett High School in Anchorage. The Lady Wolves took fourth. (Erika Knox photo)

The Sitka boys Cross Country team had four finishers in the top ten in last weekend’s (10-8-22) state meet in Anchorage, and claimed a second place title in Division II. The Sitka girls had the numbers one and two finishers, which helped carry them to fourth-place. Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy runs through the highlights with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.