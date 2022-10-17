Elder facilities and childcare topped the Sitka Health Summit’s goal list for 2023. Organizers behind the childcare goal are hosting a kickoff event this weekend. Kari Sagel and Annette Evans joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the childcare fair, happening this Saturday, October 22 at Blatchley Middle School. Listen to their conversation here:
