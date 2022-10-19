Hundreds of Sitkans and visitors lined Lincoln Street for the annual celebration of Alaska Day on October 18. The Sitka Pioneer Home was honored as the grand marshal in this year’s parade — fitting for the theme, “Caring for Our Elders.” The multi-day festival sponsored by the Alaska Day Committee included everything from formal balls and concerts to the annual pie sale, and culminated in the Sitka Historical Society’s sixth annual Brewfest on Tuesday evening.



Amid all of the festivities, a movement to acknowledge “Reconciliation Day” continued to gain momentum, with a mourning ceremony after the parade.

Director Andrew Hames leads the Sitka High School marching band (KCAW/Katherine Rose)

(KCAW/Rose)

(KCAW/Rose)

(KCAW/Rose)

(KCAW/Rose)

(KCAW/Rose)

The annual transfer ceremony, which recognizes the transfer of land from Russia to the United States in 1867, followed the parade at the top of Castle Hill/Noow Tlein. (KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

As the transfer ceremony took place on Castle Hill, an equally large group gathered below on Harbor Drive to observe Reconciliation Day, acknowledging that the “Alaska Day” holiday commemorates the sale of stolen land from one colonial power to another. Since 2017, Kiks.ádi clan members have held a mourning ceremony at the base of the hill, and the ceremony has grown each year. Over 100 attended on Tuesday (KCAW/Rose)