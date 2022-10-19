Hundreds of Sitkans and visitors lined Lincoln Street for the annual celebration of Alaska Day on October 18. The Sitka Pioneer Home was honored as the grand marshal in this year’s parade — fitting for the theme, “Caring for Our Elders.” The multi-day festival sponsored by the Alaska Day Committee included everything from formal balls and concerts to the annual pie sale, and culminated in the Sitka Historical Society’s sixth annual Brewfest on Tuesday evening.
Amid all of the festivities, a movement to acknowledge “Reconciliation Day” continued to gain momentum, with a mourning ceremony after the parade.
Snapshots from Sitka’s evolving Alaska Day holiday
