The City and Borough of Sitka is asking customers to conserve water use until further notice.

Since noon today (10-21-22) the city has been using water from its reserve storage tanks, due to low levels of chlorine treatment in water coming from Blue Lake, caused by a treatment plant malfunction.

Government Relations Director Melissa Henshaw says that crews are making repairs to the equipment, and will monitor and test the water before switching back to the Blue Lake water source. Until then, customers may experience low water pressure, especially in higher elevations.

Once the repairs are made, it takes the city around five hours to flush out the system and go back online. Henshaw says they’ll publish updated information to the city’s website and facebook page once the repairs and flushing process are complete.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.