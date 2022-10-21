Two people have submitted applications to replace assembly member Dave Miller, who resigned from his role earlier this month.

As of noon Friday, only Carol Voisin and former assembly member Richard Wein had submitted letters of interest.



Wein recently ran for a seat on the assembly this fall, garnering 925 votes. It was enough to secure third place, but not enough to secure a seat on the seven-member body. The local surgeon previously served on the assembly from 2017 to 2020.

Voisin has government experience as well. In her application she mentions eight years of experience on the city council in Ashland, Oregon, and local volunteer experience at the White Elephant and on the board of directors for the Sitka Community Land Trust.

Once the assembly picks an applicant, they’ll serve in the role until the municipal election next October. Then voters will decide who will serve the last year in Miller’s seat.

Those interested in Miller’s seat have until noon on Monday, October 24 to submit an application to the city clerk’s office. The assembly will pick Miller’s replacement at its regular meeting on October 25.