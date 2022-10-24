On Thursday, October 20, KCAW-Sitka and KFSK-Petersburg co-hosted a live forum with candidates for House District 2 of the Alaska Legislature. Independent Rebecca Himschoot, of Sitka, and Republican Kenny Karl Skaflestad, of Hoonah, joined us to answer listener questions. The forum was moderated by CoastAlaska News Director Angela Denning. Listen here:
