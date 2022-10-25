Zeke Blackwell is the director of Young Performers Theater, which is staging “Sherlock Holmes & the 1st Baker Street Irregular” this weekend. Comprised of middle-school students and older, the cast brings to life the World’s Greatest Consulting Detective as he tackles a pair of his most famous cases (“The Red-Headed League,” and “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle”) with the help of the Baker Street Irregulars, his rag-tag group of young assistants. Shows 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, October 28 & 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, Odess Theater, tickets available online.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022