Director Zeke Blackwell says his veteran cast is working on mastering the accents of Victorian England for this performance.

Zeke Blackwell is the director of Young Performers Theater, which is staging “Sherlock Holmes & the 1st Baker Street Irregular” this weekend. Comprised of middle-school students and older, the cast brings to life the World’s Greatest Consulting Detective as he tackles a pair of his most famous cases (“The Red-Headed League,” and “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle”) with the help of the Baker Street Irregulars, his rag-tag group of young assistants. Shows 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, October 28 & 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, Odess Theater, tickets available online.