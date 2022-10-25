When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (10-25-22), it will appoint a new assembly member to fill the seat Dave Miller vacated earlier this month.



Four applicants threw their hats in the ring for the role: former assembly members Richard Wein and Ben Miyasato, Carol Voisin and Timothy Pike.



Once the assembly picks an applicant, if they’re present they’ll be sworn in immediately. The new assembly member will serve in the role until the municipal election next October. Then voters will decide who will serve the last year in Miller’s seat.

In other business, the assembly will consider several commission appointments, financial appropriations, and affirm October is Filipino American History Month.



The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at 6 p.m. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.