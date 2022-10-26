Minh Iwamoto, Tiffany Pearson, and Bridgette Hitchcock outline some of the events in this year’s WhaleFest, November 3-6 in Sitka, including the Whale Run (9 a.m. Sat Nov 5 at Whale Park, registration at 8 a.m. or online), the Film Fest (6:30-8 p.m. Thu Nov 3 at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi, free), and a student Marine Art Show which is open for the duration of the event. For complete details, a list of symposium speakers, and registration information, visit the Sitka WhaleFest website.