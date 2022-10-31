It’s not just about whales: This year’s WhaleFest will cover marine reproduction from seaweed up. (WhaleFest image0

Tiffany Pearson and Jeff Budd discuss the program of this year’s WhaleFest, which runs November 3-6. Nine visiting speakers cover topics on reproduction in marine ecosystems, everything from how octopuses “fight and shag,” to mating in “troubled waters” for the albatross. There are workshops for students of all ages (including adults), a cruise, the Maritime Grind (7 p.m. Friday, November 4, Harrigan Centennial Hall) hosted by Budd), a film festival, a necropsy, and a fun run. Learn more, or register, at Sitka WhaleFest.