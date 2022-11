The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association is hosting the Spring Fishermen’s Expo on November 9. The event is free and vitual– commercial and subsistence fishermen are invited to attend classes on everything from permit and quota purchasing to mental health and harmful algae blooms. Natalie Sattler program director and Jenn Dera joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the event.

Visit alfafish.org for more information and to register. Call 907-738-1286 with any questions.