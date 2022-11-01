Hundreds of trick-or-treaters swarm Sitka’s Lincoln Street on Halloween 2022. (KCAW/Woolsey)

A famously dark and wet holiday in Sitka, Halloween dressed up as a beautiful, sunny day on October 31, 2022. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters took advantage of the clear skies to roam down Lincoln Street, collecting candy from downtown businesses participating in the Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event.