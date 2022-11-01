The famous Stardust Ball took place on Saturday, October 29th at Centennial Hall. After staying dormant for 2 years, Sitka’s signature event roared back to life, with a costume contest, lip sync competition, and of course, and Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme playing two sets of the most party-worthy music.
Thanks to our sponsors AKO Farms and Harbor Mountain Brewing Company for making this a night to remember! And thanks to Bobbi Jordan for documenting everything!
Proceeds for this event went to KCAW Sitka and the Ramshackle Cabaret — we all appreciate Sitka’s support of our work. And we love supporting Sitka’s luxuriant creativity and vitality in hosting this event.