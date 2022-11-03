Tom Gamble is the director of ANITA, the Alaska Native Indigenous Training Academy, which will be offering a 3-day workshop in Food Security Training, Nov 4-6. Topics include basic Tlingit names for foods, Tlingit placenames, smokehouse values, and Kiks.adi legends and history around harvesting salmon. There will also be a cedar rope bracelet activity. Tickets are free for Kiks.adi, all other can purchase individual or family passes at LFS. The opening session is 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 4, at the ANB Founders Hall. For more information email aknative.training@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the Point House restoration project.
