U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Walter E. Gaskin, left, visits with an original Montford Point Marine during a Congressional Gold Medal commemorative ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2012. (Public Domain/DoD photo by Lance Cpl. Tia Dufour, U.S. Marine Corps/Released)

Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL), in partnership with the Alaska Veterans Administration Healthcare System, offers Veterans’ O ptions for Independence, C hoice and E mpowerment (VOICE). The goal of VOICE is to provide Veterans flexible home and community‐based services. Alicia Sprague of SAIL and VOICE director Janine Allen joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the program ahead of Veteran’s Day, this Friday. Listen to their conversation here:



