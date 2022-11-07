Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL), in partnership with the Alaska Veterans Administration Healthcare System, offers Veterans’ Options for Independence, Choice and Empowerment (VOICE). The goal of VOICE is to provide Veterans flexible home and community‐based services. Alicia Sprague of SAIL and VOICE director Janine Allen joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the program ahead of Veteran’s Day, this Friday. Listen to their conversation here:
