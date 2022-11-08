Emma Watson and Logan Lerman in “Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

Sitka Counseling is hosting “Second Saturday Screenings” during the winter months of October-March, with cosponsors Sitka Tribe and Youth Advocates. Also coming up, the first monthly “Teen Night” since COVID, at The Cloud on Friday, November 11. On November 12 Perks of Being a Wallflower will be screened (10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, Coliseum Theater, free). Grace Dean is from Sitka Counseling, and Barbara Quinn is with Youth Advocates of Sitka.