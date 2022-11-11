The Sitka Tribe of Alaska held its annual Tribal Council election on Tuesday (11-8-22), and several councilors were re-elected to their seats.

Incumbent Tribal Council Chairman Lawrence “Woody” Widmark secured another two-year term, with 136 votes. Incumbents Louise Brady and Dionne Brady-Howard will both serve another two-year term, earning 116 and 120 votes respectively. Lillian Feldpausch, who has served on the council before, was elected to a new term with 80 votes. And Alana Peterson won the fourth seat, securing 67 votes as a write-in candidate.

Incumbents Bob Sam and Mike Miller did not seek re-election this year. Their terms will end on November 30 according to a press release from the Tribe, which thanked them for their many years of service on the council.

Election results are unofficial until they’re certified in early December, when new Tribal Council members will be sworn in for their two-year terms.