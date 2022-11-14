

Sitkans are reflecting on the biggest cruise season to-date on the silver screen. Throughout the summer, filmmakers Ellen Frankenstein and Atman Mehta were documenting the record-breaking year. Now they’re presenting a rough-cut of the film Cruise Boom, this Sunday, November 20 at the Coliseum Theater.



Sitka Film Society’s Shannon Haugland and Frankenstein joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick on November 14 to discuss the unveiling of the 57 minute version the documentary, which is still in progress. They also discussed the next Sitka Tells Tales storytelling event on November 15. Listen here:

