Sitka Homeless Coalition is launching a “Shelter for all in Sitka” fundraising campaign to raise money for the Hitx’i Saani (Little Houses) Project and other work to end homelessness in Sitka. Sitka Rotary Club will match all contributions up to $2000 through November 30. Sitka Homeless Coalition’s Andrew Hinton and Doug Osborne join KCAW’s Erin Fulton on November 16 to discuss the campaign, volunteer opportunities, and the Coalition’s upcoming annual meeting on December 7. Listen to the full interview here: